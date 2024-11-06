LARKANA : The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Agriculture Extension Department, Government of Sindh , successfully organized a seminar on Post-Harvest Management of Rice to address critical challenges in the rice supply chain. Held in Officers Club, Larkana on 05th November 2024, the seminar aimed at educating farmers on modern post-harvest practices to improve rice quality and reduce losses, thereby enhancing Pakistan’s rice exports.

Rice is one of Pakistan’s most significant export commodities, yet several challenges arise after harvest that impact its quality, yield, and profitability. The seminar provided a platform to discuss solutions to these challenges, focusing on best practices to manage post-harvest processes effectively. The seminar attracted over 100 participants, including rice growers, farmers, and agriculture extension officers from Larkana and neighboring districts. The event opened with a Tilawat, followed by presentation by distinguished speakers from the Sindh Agriculture Department, Rice Research Institute at Dokri and TDAP led the technical sessions, covering a range of important topics, including: Challenges to Rice drop Production in Larkana Division. Rice Genetic stock and Production potential in Sindh Overview of Rice crop production in Sindh and Post-Harvest Management of Rice. Management of Aflatoxins and Pesticide Residue in Rice Views of representative of Farmers. Mr. Irfan Khan, Jatoi, President Sindh Abadgar Board, Larkana

These presentations provided practical guidance to help farmers address the most common post-harvest issues, from pest control to safe storage practices, ensuring the rice remains in top condition for both local consumption and export markets.