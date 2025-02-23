Lahore, Pakistan – The Trade and Development Authority of Punjab (TDAP) Lahore had the honor of hosting H.E. Kristin K. Hawkins, Consul General of the United States of America. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

During the meeting, Mr. Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive TDAP, and Ms. Rafia Syed, Director General Punjab/Services Division, warmly received Consul General Hawkins. The discussion centered around key areas of collaboration, including:

– Enhancing Trade and Investment*: Exploring opportunities in tourism, IT and e-commerce services, logistics, construction, and agricultural exports.

– Workforce Development: Strengthening capacity for the U.S. market through workforce development initiatives.

– Facilitating Business Ties: Simplifying visa processes for Pakistani exhibitors participating in U.S.-based trade shows.

DG Punjab/Services also outlined TDAP’s ongoing trade promotion initiatives, inviting U.S. businesses to participate in flagship events such as: – FoodAg Manufacturing Show – Healthcare, Engineering & Minerals Show (HEMS) – Pakistan IT-enabled Exports Startups (PIXS) Competition Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade ties and fostering future collaboration. As a token of appreciation, CE TDAP and DG Punjab presented Consul General Hawkins with a traditional ethnic shawl and a porcelain tile featuring Lahore’s iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site, Badshahi Mosque.

This visit marks a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States. TDAP Lahore looks forward to continuing this dialogue and exploring new avenues for mutual growth and development.