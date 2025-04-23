Okara, 23rd April 2025 – The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), launched the first of a series of seminars today at the Okara Potato Vegetable & Fruit Growers Co-operative Society. The event drew a significant turnout of maize growers and exporters, focusing on overcoming the recent decline in maize exports by addressing critical challenges like Khapra beetle infestations and aflatoxin contamination.

Moderated by Ms. Hina Tahir, Deputy Director (AFD), TDAP, the seminar featured insights from a panel of experts, including representatives from TDAP, DPP, the Maize & Millets Research Institute, and trade investment counselors from Vietnam.

Mr. Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General (AFD), TDAP, Karachi, underscored the urgent need to meet international safety standards to rebuild trust in key markets such as Malaysia and Vietnam, which have flagged non-compliance due to Khapra beetle issues. He highlighted a promising 55.71% export value increase to the Philippines and shared that a maize export protocol with China is in its final stages, opening new opportunities for Pakistani exporters. Dr. Khalid Zafar from DPP delivered an in-depth presentation on phytosanitary requirements, emphasizing certification processes and compliance with the Pakistan Plant Quarantine Rules, 2019, for registered export facilities.

Ms. FaizaShafqat trade investment counselors, (Vietnam), provided actionable insights into demand trends and regulatory expectations.

Mr. Muhammad Saeed, Principal Scientist/Director at the Maize & Millets Research Institute, Sahiwal, outlined preventive measures for Khapra beetle infestations, recommending proper fumigation with phosphine (2-3 tablets/ton) and maintaining maize moisture levels below 13-14%. Dr. Mubarik Ahmed, Consultant (AFD), TDAP, detailed aflatoxin control strategies, advocating for immediate post-harvest drying to 14% moisture content and testing at accredited labs such as NIBGE, Faisalabad, and HEJ Institute of Chemistry, Karachi.

Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Entomologist, DPP, analyzed the global maize market, and stressed the need for stricter adherence to international standards. Dr. RamzanAsi from Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides, Punjab, highlighted systemic challenges, including weak infrastructure and lax quality enforcement, proposing solutions like hermetic storage and heat treatments to curb pest infestations.

The seminar aimed to educate stakeholders on the risks posed by Khapra beetle and aflatoxin contamination, provide guidance on meeting global safety standards, and enhance maize export potential through improved quality and trade strategies. Attendees were urged to adopt best practices, including using ventilated storage, avoiding old jute bags, and implementing integrated pest management (IPM) to ensure pest-free consignments.

TDAP announced that the seminar series will continue in Sahiwal on 24th April at the Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and in Vehari on 30th April at the Vehari Chamber of Commerce. These events will further raise awareness and equip stakeholders with the tools to enhance Pakistan’s maize export competitiveness on the global stage.