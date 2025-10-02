Gujranwala – The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Gujranwala, in collaboration with the R&D and Training Center of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) — an EDF-funded project — successfully organized the fourth week of training sessions on Amazon and Walmart from September 23 to 25, 2025.

The three-day program was designed to equip entrepreneurs, exporters, and e-commerce aspirants with modern digital trade tools and strategies.

Advertisements

On September 23, trainers conducted sessions on Branding & Packaging Design, Amazon Listing Optimization, PPC Advertising & Keyword Targeting, Inventory & Logistics Management, and Scaling with Reviews & Automation.

The following day, September 24, the focus shifted to Walmart, covering Walmart Introduction & Basics, Account Creation & Setup, Product Research, and Product Listing & Optimization.

On September 25, participants received advanced insights into Inventory & Order Management, Pricing & Buy Box, Advertising & Marketing, Analytics & Growth, Walmart Drop shipping, Compliance & Policies, Walmart Global Selling, and Advanced Strategies.

More than 35 participants attended the sessions, gaining valuable knowledge on global e-commerce platforms. The attendees praised TDAP, GCCI, EDF, and the R&D and Training Center for arranging this series of professional trainings free of cost, enabling local businesses to compete more effectively in international markets.