Karachi, Pakistan – [17th February] – The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) facilitated 45 companies in robust participation at Gulfood 2025, the world’s largest annual food and beverage exhibition. The milestone 30th edition of Gulfood kicks off today, February 17th, and runs until February 21st at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Gulfood 2025 features over 1 million products from 5,000 exhibitors representing 129 countries, offering a premier platform for global food and beverage industry leaders to connect, trade, and explore the latest market trends.

TDAP is leading a delegation of 45 Pakistani companies showcasing a diverse range of high-quality agricultural and food products. The Pakistani pavilion will feature exhibitors representing key sectors, including rice and grains, processed foods, spices, bakery items, horticulture, herbal products, honey, meat, dairy, juices, and beverages.

This significant participation at Gulfood 2025 presents a tremendous opportunity to boost exports of Pakistan’s agro-food products and strengthen the country’s presence in the global food and beverage market. The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has been instrumental in providing pre-event arrangements and on-ground facilitation to ensure the success of the Pakistani exhibitors.

“Pakistan’s participation in Gulfood 2025 underscores our commitment to expanding our global footprint in the food and beverage sector,” said Mr. SheryarTaj, Secretary TDAP. He further said, “We are confident that this event will generate significant business opportunities for Pakistani exporters and contribute to the growth of our agro-food industry.”

TDAP’s support for Pakistani businesses at Gulfood 2025 demonstrates its ongoing commitment to promoting and developing the country’s agricultural sector and facilitating access to international markets.