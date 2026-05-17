HUB: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company have finalized the establishment of a dedicated Help Desk at the Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen trade activities in Southern Balochistan.

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The initiative aims to support local industries, exporters and businesses operating in the region.

Senior Officials Visit Lasbela Chamber

The delegation included the Secretary TDAP along with senior officials from TDAP and PHDEC.

They were welcomed by Ismail Sattar and Jumadad.

During the meeting, officials discussed strategic support for nearly 300 companies registered in the Lasbela Industrial Zone and Marble City.

The discussions also focused on assistance for agricultural and horticulture exporters from Southern Balochistan.

Delegation Visits Hub Salt Industry

Before the meeting, officials toured the Hub Salt facility.

During the visit, Ismail Sattar highlighted the economic and trade potential of Balochistan, particularly in the minerals sector.

He stated that Hub alone contributes around Rs480 billion to the national tax collection.

Joint Action Plan to Be Developed

Both sides agreed to prepare a joint action plan to strengthen exports and economic development in the region.

Officials said the initiative would operate through public-private collaboration to unlock Balochistan’s industrial and export potential.

The establishment of the help desk is being viewed as an important step toward improving trade facilitation and supporting regional businesses.