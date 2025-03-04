Sialkot : In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting private-led businesses for economic growth, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), He was warmly received by the President of SCCI, Mr. Ikram ul Haq, Vice President Mr. Omer Khalid, and prominent businessmen from various sectors.

The meeting was attended by key industry representatives, including the Chairman of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturing Association, Mr. Khawaja Masood; Chairman of Pakistan Gloves Association, Mr. Annas Raheel Barlas; Chairman of Leather Garments Manufacturers Association, Mr. Syed Ahtesham Mazhar; CEO of Sialkot Tannery Zone, Mr. Zulfiqar Hayat; Chairman of Sialkot Dry Port Trust, Mr Raza Iqbal; Chairman of Sialkot Airport Mr Hassal Ali Bhatti; and other leading exporters.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive TDAP, Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering support for the business community. He lauded the resilience and dynamism of Sialkot’s industrialists, acknowledging their crucial role in driving Pakistan’s exports. He assured the business community that the government is committed to trade facilitation, resolving compliance challenges, and addressing concerns related to Energy.

CE TDAP, also underscored the importance of product development and research, emphasizing that the absence of dedicated research cells hinders export growth. He assured that establishing such facilities would be a priority of Federal Government to boost the competitiveness of Sialkot’s industries in the global market. He promised to reach out to each association and shall help resolve all critical issues and with coherent effort exports from this region would be enhanced as envisioned in Uraan Pakistan Program.

Earlier, President SCCI Mr. Ikram ul Haq highlighted critical concerns affecting the business community, including high energy tariffs and the imposing of Fixed Tax Regime. He urged the Federal Government to do away with FTR, energy tariff be reduced in phases and sought support of Federal Goverment for the establishment of an Expo Center in Sialkot. He further requested to enhance exhibitors’ participation in international exhibitions by increasing subsidies to 70%. Additionally, he emphasized the need for Research & Development Cells and Testing Labs at the Sports and Surgical Associations to enhance sectoral growth.

The Executive Team of SCCI appreciated C.E. TDAP, Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar’s proactive engagement and expressed confidence in the Federal Government’s continued efforts to support trade and economic development.