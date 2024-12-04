Karachi (04 December 2024) – The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in the most popular exhibition for automotive aftermarket parts, Automechanika Istanbul 2025. The exhibition will be held from June 12 to June 15, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to details, Automechanika Istanbul, the only event in Turkey under the globally renowned trade fair brand, will take place from June 12 to 15, 2025, at the Istanbul TUYAP Fair and Congress Center. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is providing subsidized stalls to enhance the exports of parts & components, accessories & customizing, car wash & care & reconditioning, electronics & systems, alternative drive systems & fuel, body & paint, tire & wheel, diagnostics & repair, mobility as a service, and autonomous driving.

Automechanika Istanbul 2024 presented the latest products and trends of more than 1,450 exhibitors from 35 countries and welcomed more than 60,283 visitors from 152 countries. In 2024 edition 13 exhibitors from Pakistan participated Ahmad Traders, Darson Industries, Excel engineering, Ghauri tyre, General tyres, Multi Tech, Matchless Engineering, Ravi Sundar, Royal Tech, Thal Engineering, Techno Pak Industries, Thermosole and Pakistan Accumulators.

Under TDAP each stand is available for only PKR 637,000 /= while the cost of direct stand is around PKR 18,15,000/= Last date to apply is 26th December, 2024.