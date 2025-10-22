Lahore, October 22, 2025: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand, successfully concluded its Middle East & Africa Air Conference 2025, held from October 21 across Guangzhou, Zhongshan, and Hangzhou, China. Under the theme ‘Where Air Meets the Future,’ the six-day conference brought together TCL’s key clients, business partners, and media representatives from across the Middle East and Africa to experience the brand’s latest innovations in air conditioning and intelligent manufacturing.

Inspiring Innovation in Guangzhou

The event opened in Guangzhou with an Exhibition Hall and Launch Conference, where delegates experienced TCL’s latest air conditioning technologies, including the VoxIN JetMax and SaveIN Series, as well as T32 Light Commercial AC, VRF (TMV6 Master), Heat Pump, and Energy Storage Solutions. Together, these innovations reflect TCL’s commitment to providing a complete range of RAC and CAC solutions, uniting intelligent design, AI optimization, and next-generation energy efficiency.

General Manager of TCL Middle East & Africa Business Group Ms. Sunny Yang, said, “The MEABG Air Conference 2025 reflects TCL’s vision to lead with innovation, sustainability, and partnership. By bringing our regional partners to China, we aim to share not only our technology but also the vision and precision that drive TCL’s global excellence.”

Zhongshan Factory Visit: Witnessing Engineering Strength

Delegates then traveled to Zhongshan, home to the TCL Air Conditioning Intelligent Manufacturing Center, where they observed the company’s advanced automation and precision manufacturing in action. From AI-assisted assembly to rigorous quality testing and sustainable engineering practices, the visit demonstrated TCL’s world-class commitment to craftsmanship, performance, and reliability.

Hangzhou Cultural Experience: Partnership Beyond Business

To conclude the conference, TCL hosted a cultural immersion in Hangzhou, where delegates enjoyed a traditional Chinese palace-style banquet followed by a visit to West Lake, offering an authentic glimpse into China’s rich heritage and hospitality.

VoxIN JetMax: Built for Extreme Cooling Performance

TCL unveiled the VoxIN JetMax, a flagship AC designed for stable cooling in extreme temperatures up to 70°C, ideal for T3 and T4 conditions across the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan. Its dual-rotor inverter with EVI technology delivers 20% higher efficiency, while the AI energy-saving algorithm reduces consumption by up to 37%. With offline voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity, JetMax combines intelligence, performance, and durability to set new cooling standards in the region.

SaveIN Series: A New Generation of Energy-Saving Air Conditioners

The SaveIN Series reflects TCL’s vision for intelligent, energy-efficient living, offering up to 75% energy savings over non-inverter systems and 35% more efficiency than standard inverters through its T-AI Energy-Saving Mode.

T32 Light Commercial AC: Smart and Flexible Cooling

TCL’s T32 Light Commercial AC combines duct and cassette indoor units with U-Match and Free-Match outdoor systems (18K–55K BTU). It delivers high efficiency, fresh air comfort, and easy installation, with the 200 Pa High ESP Duct model proving especially popular across Middle Eastern, African, and South Asian markets.

Tri-Thermal Heat Pump: Energy-Efficient Comfort for MEA

TCL’s Tri-Thermal ATW Heat Pump (R32 & 290A) delivers smart, energy-efficient heating and cooling with advanced safety and user-focused design. Developed for diverse MEA climates, including Pakistan’s varied weather

conditions, it ensures comfort, reliability, and sustainability, supporting TCL’s regional vision for cleaner and greener energy solutions.

Energy Storage Solutions: Reliable Power for Every Need

TCL’s Energy Storage portfolio offers residential and commercial systems that address power instability and rising energy costs across MEA. The BlueArt X1 (8–128 kWh) provides dependable home storage, while the BlueArt X5 Hybrid integrates solar, generator, and grid for uninterrupted uptime. Supported by the BlueWave On-Grid Inverter, the range delivers smart, sustainable power management for homes and businesses.

A Regional Vision for Sustainable Growth

The MEABG Air Conference 2025, themed “Where Air Meets the Future,” reinforced TCL’s commitment to the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. With ongoing investment in innovation, transparency, and strong partnerships, TCL is redefining smart living through efficient, human-focused solutions tailored to the region’s needs. As it expands across Pakistan and the MEA region, TCL remains dedicated to delivering innovation that transforms everyday comfort into sustainable living.