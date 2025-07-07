Advertisements

Lahore, July 7th, 2025: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, proudly introduces its latest innovation in home appliances, the new series of TCL Washing Machines, now available for pre-order with an exclusive 10% introductory discount across Pakistan. Designed to simplify and elevate everyday living, these machines combine superior performance with advanced hygiene features, bringing a new era of effortless laundry care to households.

The latest TCL Washing Machine series is equipped with a Direct Drive (DD) Motor, ensuring quiet operation, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced durability. With its Honeycomb Drum design, the machine provides gentle yet effective fabric care, reducing wear and tear while delivering an outstanding wash. The Hygiene Care function offers an extra layer of cleanliness, ensuring every wash cycle eliminates bacteria and allergens, ideal for families prioritizing health and hygiene.

Further enhancing the washing experience is the Jet Spray Wash technology, which delivers powerful water streams for deeper cleaning and faster rinsing, making laundry more efficient than ever before.

To celebrate this launch, TCL is offering an exclusive 10% introductory discount on all pre-orders placed from July 5th to July 20th, 2025. Customers can also enjoy free nationwide delivery and free installation in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, ensuring a seamless purchase experience.

The new TCL Washing Machines are available for pre-booking through advance payment on TCL’s official website, with units also showcased at TCL’s flagship stores nationwide. Backed by TCL’s commitment to quality, each washing machine comes with a 20-year DD Motor warranty and a 2-year PCB warranty, offering long-term peace of mind for customers.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa, stated, “At TCL, we continuously strive to introduce innovative solutions that simplify everyday life for our customers. Our latest washing machine series reflects our commitment to advanced technology, superior hygiene, and user-friendly design, setting new standards for laundry care in Pakistan.”

The new series promises to deliver unmatched efficiency, durability, and hygiene, making it an essential addition to every modern household. For more details and to pre-book your TCL Washing Machine, visit www.tclpakistan.com.