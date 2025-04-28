Lahore: Pakistan, April 28th, 2025: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand, hosted an exclusive high-profile launch at PC Bhurban, unveiling the Premium lineup of QD Mini LED TV’s comprising of TCL C7K and C6K and their latest lineup of Next-Gen Air Conditioners. TCL Vision 2025 combined cutting-edge technology with an immersive showcase set against the picturesque hills of Bhurban, reaffirming TCL’s leadership in next-gen home entertainment.

The event brought together a distinguished ensemble of executives, industry experts, business partners, influencers, media representatives, and top celebrities for a unique opportunity to experience TCL’s newest innovations firsthand. Attendees were treated to exclusive demonstrations, engaging product sessions, and insightful discussions with the experts behind the technology.

At the heart of the showcase was the TCL C7K brand’s most Premium QD-Mini LED TV delivering stunning picture quality with lifelike colors and ultra-bright visuals, even in daylight. QD-Mini LED, paired with world-renowned Bang & Olufsen sound elevates the C7K to the next level of home entertainment. This powerful fusion delivers an extraordinary viewing experience — with vibrant QLED CryStGlow visuals, upto 2,048 local dimming zones, and HDR 3000 nits peak brightness for unmatched clarity. The AiPQ Pro Processor and 144Hz refresh rate ensure smooth motion, while the sleek, ultra-slim design and immersive sound make the C7K a cinematic centerpiece. Available in sizes from 75” to 98”, it redefines luxury home viewing.

The newly launched TCL C6K premium QD Mini LED TV with advanced QLED technology sets a new standard for picture precision, color vibrancy, and smart functionality. Powered by Google TV and the AiPQ Pro Processor, the TCL C6K delivers a smart, seamless viewing experience with real-time visual optimization. Its Matte HVA Panel reduces glare for clear, vibrant visuals in any lighting, while Onkyo 2.1 channel sound adds cinematic depth. With 144Hz refresh rate support, it’s perfect for smooth, responsive gaming. Available in 55” to 98” sizes, the C6K brings premium tech and style to modern homes.

TCL has revolutionized air conditioning technology in Pakistan with the introduction of the FreshIN 3.0, a first-of-its-kind system that brings fresh air from the outside, enhancing indoor air quality like never before. This next-gen AC goes beyond traditional cooling, incorporating advanced features to ensure a healthier, more comfortable environment. It removes unwanted odors, balances humidity levels, and purifies the air using a liftable fresh air inlet and a sophisticated four-layer filtration system. With precise airflow and ultra-quiet 16dB operation, the FreshIN 3.0 creates a serene, fresh indoor atmosphere, offering comfort and cleaner air.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa, stated, “We’re excited to launch our latest line of QD Mini LED technology to a broader audience. Through a continuous investment of over $20 billion over the past 10-12 years in display technology, TCL is now at the forefront of innovation. The global introduction of QD Mini LED gives us a significant competitive advantage, both in terms of size and technology.”

This launch was an exhibition of how TCL’s investment in QD Mini LED technology positions it as a leader in display innovation, delivering the ultimate experience in home entertainment, sports viewing, and gaming through stunning image quality. The latest QD Mini LED TV lineup are now available nationwide at TCL flagship stores and authorized dealers. To place an order or learn more, visit www.tclpakistan.com.