Lahore, November 17th, 2025: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand and a global leader in consumer electronics, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Call of Duty® in celebration of the worldwide launch of Black Ops 7. Returning once again as the Official TV Partner, TCL aligns its most advanced QD-Mini LED technology with one of the year’s most anticipated game releases, promising Pakistani gamers a deeply immersive visual experience that brings every mission, environment, and detail to life like never before.

Big-Screen Immersion Tailored for the Black Ops Universe

Built for high-stakes action and cinematic depth, Call of Duty delivers scale, realism, and tactical precision—elements that truly shine on TCL’s large-screen platforms. TCL’s latest QD-Mini LED lineup elevates gaming visuals through precision dimming, ultra-fast refresh rates, and enhanced brightness that allow players to track movements, read environments, and react with confidence.

TCL C8K – Flagship Performance for Maximum Immersion (Not Available in Pakistan)

TCL C8K screen size ranging from 65” all the way up to 98” is crafted for players who desire the most commanding display experience. Featuring up to 3,840 local dimming zones and peak brightness between 4,500 – 5,000 nits (model-dependent), it ensures outstanding clarity, depth, and Halo control. With a 4K 144Hz display, superior motion handling, premium QD color accuracy, and 97% DCI-P3 color coverage, the C8K delivers a truly next-generation, theater-level gaming experience.

TCL C7K – Enhanced Brightness, Precision, and Realism

The C7K raises performance standards with up to 2,048 local dimming zones and 3,000-nit peak brightness, offering improved contrast and realism on larger screens. With a native 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and optimized Game Modes, motion remains smooth and immersive, even during intense combat sequences. Its HDR enhancements ensure clarity across textures, lighting effects, UI elements, and visual transitions.

TCL C6K – Designed for Speed, Responsiveness & Smooth Gameplay

The C6K model is optimized for players who prioritize responsiveness and fluidity, powered by a 144Hz native refresh rate, VRR support, and low input lag. Its QD-Mini LED backlight design with hundreds of dimming zones improves dark-scene visibility—ideal for tactical encounters and map exploration.

Game Master Technology – Precision for Competitive Players

All models integrate TCL Game Master, an advanced gaming optimization suite that automatically activates low-latency gaming modes, stabilizes VRR/FreeSync, and provides a quick-access gaming dashboard for real-time in-game display adjustments. Shadow enhancement enables clearer visuals during stealth and night-mode missions.

Wide Viewing Angle for Shared Gameplay

TCL’s QD-Mini LED lineup supports wide-angle viewing while maintaining consistent brightness and color—ideal for multi-player sessions, gaming lounges, home theaters, and group gaming environments.

A Partnership Strengthened by Gaming Innovation

TCL and Call of Duty have maintained a long-standing collaboration that has grown with the evolution of gaming entertainment worldwide. From previous Black Ops titles to Call of Duty®: NEXT, TCL has been actively integrating gaming feedback and technical insights into its display innovations to meet modern gaming standards.

From previous Black Ops titles to this year’s Call of Duty®: NEXT, TCL has collaborated closely with Activision to understand the needs of players and enhance gaming-driven features across its lineup. With Black Ops 7, the partnership enters a new chapter, combining advanced QD-Mini LED technology with one of the most iconic franchises in modern gaming.

“Call of Duty has always pushed visual innovation,” said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL Home Theater. “With Black Ops 7 and our newest QD-Mini LED televisions, we are delivering the brightness, contrast, and motion handling required to experience the game as its creators intended.”

Director Marketing, TCL Middle East & Africa, Mr. Majid Khan Niazi said, “Our partnership with Call of Duty reflects our shared focus on delivering immersive, high-performance experiences for players. With Black Ops 7 and our latest QD-Mini LED lineup, we’re delivering the level of clarity, motion precision, and responsiveness today’s players expect from a next-generation gaming display.”