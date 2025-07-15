Karachi: The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to education in Pakistan, has launched its highly anticipated Baghbaan Summer Internship Programme (BSIP) 2025, with vibrant opening ceremonies held across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad this past weekend.

The annual programme—now in its latest edition—received an overwhelming response, with more than 2,000 young volunteers registering to be part of the six-week initiative. Designed to empower youth as ambassadors for change, BSIP engages students in awareness campaigns, fundraising activities, and advocacy to support education for underprivileged children.

Advertisements

The Karachi launch event saw the largest turnout, with over 1,400 registrations and 700 volunteers participating on-ground. Lahore followed with 430, while Islamabad welcomed 130 energetic young individuals ready to make a difference.

A deeply moving moment unfolded during the Karachi ceremony when a TCF alumna took the stage to share her journey. With emotion in her voice, she revealed that she was the first person in her entire family—male or female—to receive an education. Now a student at Bahria University, her story drew heartfelt applause and reminded the audience of the transformative power of education.

“The most impactful moment for me was when a Pashtun girl shared her personal story,” a volunteer noted in post-event feedback. “She cried while speaking, and it really touched everyone. I silently prayed for her continued success.”

Speaking at the event, Isfandyar Inayat, Vice President Development at TCF, outlined the programme’s goals:

“The Baghbaan Summer Internship Programme aims to raise awareness about the importance of education, mobilise crucial fundraising efforts, and nurture servant leaders who will drive positive change in their communities.”

The programme also featured motivational addresses from TCF leadership, personal success stories from previous Baghbaan Ambassadors, and detailed orientations for the weeks ahead.

BSIP 2025 will run nationwide for the next six weeks. Interns will lead awareness drives, organise fundraising campaigns, and engage in digital advocacy—all in support of TCF’s mission to provide quality education to the most underserved communities in Pakistan.