Karachi: The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Pakistan’s leading education-focused non-profit organization, held its Annual Awards Ceremony 2025 to recognize the outstanding commitment and performance of its teachers, principals, students, and non-faculty staff.

The ceremony was graced by Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, who shared his thoughts on the importance of appreciation and education. He remarked, “I truly believe recognition matters. Celebrating teachers creates healthy competition and inspires them to give their best to their students. Through TCF, countless less-privileged children are gaining access to education, and leaders like Mr. Mushtaq Chapra are guiding us toward the milestones achieved by successful nations. I am confident we are on the right path.”

Following award ceremonies across multiple cities, the final segment in Karachi brought together over 5,000 teachers and principals from Karachi and interior Sindh, along with TCF’s senior management.

TCF employs more than 16,500 female teachers and principals across 2,261 school units, making it one of Pakistan’s largest women employers. These educators teach over 320,000 students daily. To support safe mobility, 700+ TCF vans operate every day for faculty in remote areas.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zia Akhter Abbas, President & CEO, TCF, said, “Our teachers and principals are the backbone of TCF. Their dedication and purpose are shaping a more educated and enlightened Pakistan.”

Awards were presented across categories including Service & Attendance, Teacher Competency, Board Results, and Whole School Performance.

TCF remains committed to investing in professional development to strengthen teaching quality and improve learning outcomes nationwide.