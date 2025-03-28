Selena Gomez recently shared Taylor Swift’s heartfelt reaction to one of her most personal songs.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Gomez revealed that Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift, were deeply moved when she played them Lose You to Love Me before its release in 2019.

“When I played her Lose You to Love Me right before it came out, she and her amazing mom started to cry, and then I started crying. You know, it’s very sweet,” Gomez recalled.

She emphasized how much she values Swift’s opinion, saying, “She’s super honest. It’s very helpful, and I love people who are honest.”

Recently, Swift also showed her support for Gomez’s latest musical project. As Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, released their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, the Blank Space singer took to Instagram to praise it.

“I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” Swift wrote, celebrating her close friend’s success.