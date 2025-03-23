Thatta ,Karachi : Tavvun Welfare Association (TWA) is dedicated to giving back and supporting the needs of the communities it serves in many ways. Each year, in the holy month of Ramadan, TWA follows the sunnah of Holy Prophet (S.A.W) by intensifying welfare activities and follow a regular practice of food distribution. From 17th to 23rd of March 2025 around 350 rations bags were distributed among needy families at various areas which included Gaddap, Lyari, Golimar.

On 23rd of March, ration was distributed among underprivileged in various villages of Thatta (Ghulamullah and Makli) villagers.

Therefore, this became a tradition of TWA which was followed year after year. The founder, Syeda Amna Nasir Jamal created an initiative to positively change the community by grass roots involvement. She is reaching those areas which are of least concern for anyone. She is providing support to people within her limited fund.