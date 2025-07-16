Advertisements

Paris, July 16, 2025 — Tara Uzra Dawood, President of Dawood Global Foundation, proudly represented Pakistan at the UNESCO Olymp’Arts 30th Anniversary Celebration held at the UNESCO House in Paris. She signed the Olymp’Arts Charter on behalf of Pakistan, alongside renowned Pakistani artist Jamal Shah.

Marc Verriere, World Olymp’Arts Council (WOAC) President, said, “We are deeply honoured and happy to have Tara represent Pakistan and be with us in Paris for this special occasion.”



Alexa Parr, WOAC Communications Director, said, “We’re deeply honoured by our dear friend Tara from Pakistan gracing this historical occasion with her presence and signing the charter, to help us resurrect the antique tradition of the Olymp’Arts by 2027.

Inspired by the Eternal Olympics of Ancient Greece (566 B.C.), Olymp’Arts unites art and culture globally in the spirit of peace and creativity. It promotes artistic expression as a universal language that transcends borders and fosters mutual understanding. The initiative is rooted in Olympic values, aiming to create a world where art plays a vital role in building harmony among nations. Delegates from 70 countries signed the charter, marking a historic moment for international cultural diplomacy, as well as igniting the first modern Art Olympiads 2027.