Islamabad : Tara Uzra Dawood, CEO of Dawood Global Foundation and 786 Investments Ltd., proudly received her NSW-27 certificate from H.E. Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The ceremony was held in the esteemed presence of Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar HI(M), President National Defence University, and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Standing among parliamentarians, senators, assembly members, senior Armed Forces officials and national leaders was not only an honour for her — it was a reminder of what Pakistan represents: courage, resilience, unity and limitless potential.

Advertisements

This transformative workshop strengthened her belief in the power of our nation and renewed her commitment to serve it.

From culture to creativity, from global platforms to every space she steps into — she remains dedicated to representing Pakistan with pride, purpose and unwavering loyalty.

#NSW27 #Pakistan #NationalDefenceUniversity #tudawood #ladiesfund @ladiesfundofficial @tudawood @invest786 #pakistanzindabad