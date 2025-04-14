Karachi (14th April 2025) : Former Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce (Punjab) and Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG), S.M. Tanveer, stated that the government’s move to reduce electricity tariffs is a welcome step. He mentioned that the current electricity rate stands at Rs. 31 per unit, whereas their demand has been for Rs. 27 per unit. Therefore, he expressed hope that the government would announce further reductions in electricity rates in the coming days.

He made these remarks while speaking during his visit to Dhodial, Mansehra, at the residence of Hanif Gohar, former Senior Vice President of FPCCI and a prominent real estate developer. Other dignitaries were also present during the visit, including Zaki Ejaz, Vice President of FPCCI, and notable figures from the business community.

S.M. Tanveer also toured welfare projects run by Muhammad Hanif Gohar in Dhodial, including Al-Mustafa Hospital, Hunar Foundation, Hazara University, SOS Village, and Dhodial Pheasantry.

He emphasized that while the government has not yet terminated all its agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), once all agreements are ended, electricity prices will drop further. He further stated that alongside reducing electricity prices, the government should also abolish unjust taxes, which have brought the construction industry to the brink of collapse.

According to him, if the government addresses this demand — one that has long been advocated by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) — the construction industry will revive, new houses will be built, people will prosper, and the country’s economy will be strengthened.

S.M. Tanveer also discussed CPEC, noting that the first phase has been completed, and the second phase is now underway. In this phase, many industries from China are expected to relocate to Pakistan. He added that if a conflict arises between China and the U.S., Pakistan could become a central hub for these industries, enabling it to manufacture products domestically and export them globally.

Commenting on terrorism, he said that terrorism in any part of the world is unacceptable and must be eradicated through effective measures — whether through political strategies or military action. Without peace and security, investors will not come.

Muhammad Hanif Gohar, former Senior Vice President of FPCCI, added that if Chinese industries are relocated to Pakistan, the country could become a major exporter, greatly benefiting the national economy. However, for this to happen, Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies must ensure complete security for Chinese partners.