Karachi, December 04, 2024 – As 2024 draws to a close, the wait is finally over for music lovers nationwide—Spotify has unveiled Your Spotify Wrapped 2024, showcasing the sounds that defined the year both globally and in Pakistan. This year’s Wrapped data celebrates the artists, songs, and trends that made 2024 a record-breaking, culture-shaping, and fandom-inspiring year in music. This year marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s music scene as Talha Anjum emerges as the most-streamed local artist of 2024, dethroning Atif Aslam, who dominated the top spot for three consecutive years. Spotify Wrapped 2024 highlights the evolving diversity of the country’s music landscape, which has seen an impressive 54% increase in local music consumption over the past year. Joining Talha Anjum on top are rising sensation Umair in second place and the legendary Atif Aslam in third. The timeless “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and the dynamic Talhah Yunus are the top five local artists in Pakistan. Other notable mentions among the most-streamed local artists include Abdul Hannan, AUR, Hasan Raheem, and Maanu, showcasing the vibrant talent in Pakistan’s music industry. In terms of most streamed international artists in Pakistan, Arijit Singh continued his reign at the top followed by Pritam, Karan Aujla, Shubh and Sidhu Moose Wala making up the leading quintet on the list, with Talha Anjum, Umair and Atif Aslam also standing tall ranking on the sixth, ninth and tenth overall. Annural Khalid, the first woman artist to be featured on Spotify’s RADAR earlier this year, has emerged as Pakistan’s top female artist of the year 2024, solidifying her place as a trailblazer in the music industry. Maanu and Annural Khalid’s melodic track “Jhol” was revealed as the most-streamed song by Pakistani artists, closely followed by Hasan Raheem, Umair and Talwiinder’s “Wishes” and AUR’s “Tu Hai Kahan”. These tracks not only reflect the vocal prowess and appeal of young, upcoming stars but also highlight the diverse and emotional narratives resonating with listeners nationwide. The rise of emerging talents like Aashir Wajahat, NAYEL and Nehaal Naseem for their song, “Sadqay”, and the consistent popularity of Abdul Hannan and Rovalio’s, “Bikhra” and “Iraaday”, further underscores the incredible growth of local music.

“Husn” by Anuv Jain was the most-streamed track in Pakistan by international artists with “Jhol” making it to the second spot, and Anuv Jain again taking another spot with “Jo Tum Mere Ho” at number three. Among the top albums by Pakistan’s artists, Umair’s “ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR” led the way, followed by Talha Anjum’s chart-topping “Open Letter”, and “Unforgettable” by Imran Khan – joining the ranks of timeless releases like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Reformed” and Asim Azhar’s “BEMATLAB”. These albums echo a diverse mix of hip-hop, sufi, and pop music that has captivated fans across the nation. Spotify's most streamed playlists continue to showcase a blend of local and international hits. From Hot Hits Pakistan to Shaadi Hits, listeners explored a rich variety of genres, moods, and vibes, reflecting the evolving musical taste of the Pakistani audience. In 2024, hip-hop emerged as a defining trend in Pakistan, celebrated for its raw self-expression and cultural storytelling. Spotify’s recently relaunched A.S.L.I playlist, showcasing the best of Pakistani hip-hop, has driven an 80%

surge in monthly listeners, reflecting the genre’s growing influence nationwide. Eligible users can now explore their personalized 2024 Wrapped experience exclusively on the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) and Desktop App. This year’s Wrapped offers exciting features, allowing listeners to explore their Top 100 Songs and Top 20 Artists. The personalized AI DJ enhances the experience with unique commentary alongside the music that shaped their year. Every individual Wrapped result can be shared effortlessly through popular messaging apps through Spotify’s social media integrations, with a new TikTok integration enabling easy sharing on TikTok

timelines and Stories. Check out the official 2024 Wrapped hub on Spotify’s For the Record blog for all the details on this year’s official Global Top Lists, brand campaign, user and creator experiences, and Global Listening

Trends. 2024 SPOTIFY WRAPPED PK TOP LISTS Most-Streamed Local Artists in Pakistan:

1. Talha Anjum

2. Umair

3. Atif Aslam

4. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

5. Talhah Yunus

6. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

7. AUR

8. Hasan Raheem

9. Abdul Hannan

10. Maanu

Most-Streamed Artists in Pakistan:

1. Arijit Singh

2. Pritam

3. Karan Aujla

4. Shubh

5. Sidhu Moose Wala

6. Talha Anjum

7. Diljit Dosanjh

8. AP Dhillon

9. Umair

10. Atif Aslam

Most-Streamed Women Artists in Pakistan:

1. Shreya Ghoshal

2. Taylor Swift

3. Alka Yagnik

4. Shilpa Rao

5. Neha Kakkar

6. Sunidhi Chauhan

7. Annural Khalid

8. Asees Kaur

9. Billie Eilish

10. Lata Mangeshkar

Most-Streamed Local Songs in Pakistan:

1. “ Jhol ” by Maanu, Annural Khalid

2. “Wishes” by Hasan Raheem, Umair, Talwiinder

3. “Tu hai kahan” by AUR

4. “ Sadqay ” by Aashir Wajahat, NAYEL, Nehaal Naseem

5. “Tera Mera Hai Pyar” by Ahmed Jahanzeb

6. “ Bikhra ” by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio

7. “Long time no see” by Taimour Baig, Raffey Anwar, AUR

8. “COME THROUGH” by Umair, Abdullah Maharvi, Talha Anjum

9. “ Shikayat ” by AUR

10. “ Iraaday ” by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio

Most-Streamed Songs in Pakistan:

1. “Husn” by Anuv Jain

2. “ Jhol ” by Maanu, Annural Khalid

3. “Jo Tum Mere Ho” by Anuv Jain

4. “ Ishq ” by Faheem Abdullah, Rauhan Malik, Amir Ameer

5. “Wishes” by Hasan Raheem, Umair, Talwiinder

6. “Tu hai kahan” by AUR

7. “Pehle Bhi Main” by Vishal Mishra, Raj Shekhar

8. “King Shit” by Shubh

9. “One Love” by Shubh

10. “9:45” by Prabh Singh, Jay Trak, Rooh Sandhu

Most-Streamed Local Albums in Pakistan:

1. ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR by Umair

2. Open Letter by Talha Anjum

3. Unforgettable by Imran Khan

4. Reformed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

5. BEMATLAB by Asim Azhar

Most-Streamed Albums in Pakistan:

1. Making Memories by Karan Aujla, Ikky

2. Still Rollin by Shubh

3. Moosetape by Sidhu Moose Wala

4. Ghost by Diljit Dosanjh

5. ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR by Umair

Top Spotify Playlists in Pakistan:

1. Hot Hits Pakistan

2. Hot Hits Punjabi

3. Shaadi Hits

4. Bollywood Central

5. Desi Hits

6. Hip Te Hop

7. Punjabi 101

8. Pakka Hit Hai

9. phonk

10. Punjabi Sauce