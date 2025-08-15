Karachi : Talent hunt presented Jashan e Azadi at KHA Hockey Stadium organized by Shad Ali along with M A Shehki (Judge), Imran (Judge),M Ifraheem, Ustaad Salamat Ali, poet Khalid Irfan,Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan Vice president Sindh hockey Olympic Association, Hanif Khan Olympian,Junaid Ahmed Khan President All Palistan Media Alliance and Haider Ali secretary general KHA.

Mrs. Saima and her colleagues Rizwan , Mrs. Rizwan play key roll in children stages performances and activities.

Dr. Farah was declared the winner.Runnerup was Mujeeb ul hasan and Rao Tanveer.Programme was hosted by Advocate Azeem Ahmed Khan and Shabana in the beginning and later continued by Dr. Jamaal.

Event attended by Azeem Ahmed Khan Advocate, Touseef Ahmed Khan , Salman Qutbi , Nazish Salman , Farheen Azeem , Wajiha Zahid , Bilal Zahid , Aliza , Iqra Bilal, Neelam Noor, Dr.Agha , DSP Sajid Gujjar, Farhan Khan, Muhammad Ifrahim , Nadeem Israr.

Advertisements