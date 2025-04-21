Karachi: 21 st April, 2025 – In a move to reinforce its long-term commitment to Pakistan’s agricultural development, Syngenta Pakistan recently hosted Mr. Jerome Barbaron, Regional Business Head for Africa & Middle East (AME), and Mr. Haytham Shbaita, Head of Regulatory Affairs & Product Safety – Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA), during a strategic three-day visit.

The high-level delegation engaged with key government stakeholders including the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, the Punjab Agriculture Department, and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan. These interactions focused on fostering public-private collaboration to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience.

Accompanying the visiting leaders were Syngenta Pakistan’s Country General Manager Zeeshan Baig, Head of Corporate Affairs & Business Sustainability Syed Ali Murtaza, and Head of CPD Tauseef ul Haq. Together, the team emphasized the urgent need for a stable and predictable regulatory environment to drive innovation and attract sustainable foreign investment.

“Predictable regulation is key to attracting global investment and driving innovation in agriculture,” said Mr. Jerome Barbaron, underlining Syngenta’s global perspective on enabling agricultural transformation.

With agriculture accounting for 23% of Pakistan’s GDP and employing more than 38% of the country’s workforce, Syngenta’s visit spotlighted the importance of robust policy frameworks and strategic partnerships to ensure food security and economic growth.

The visit reaffirmed Syngenta’s dedication to working hand-in-hand with Pakistani institutions to support a thriving, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector.