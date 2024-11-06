Karachi, Pakistan –November 6, 2024: Synergy Group has been praised at the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) awards, winning in the “Banking Insurance & Finance” category for its creative campaign on the State Bank of Pakistan’s Asaan Mobile Account. The campaign was celebrated for its impactful messaging around financial inclusion, highlighting the ease and accessibility that the Asaan Mobile Account offers to individuals nationwide.

The campaign emphasises the State Bank of Pakistan’s commitment to simplifying banking by enabling access through mobile phones, a crucial step in expanding financial services to unbanked segments. Synergy Group’s campaign successfully demonstrated how this solution brings banking to users’ fingertips, promoting economic empowerment across diverse communities in Pakistan.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Group, Mr. Ahmed Kapadia, expressed gratitude to the AFAA for acknowledging Synergy’s work. “We would like to thank the AFAA for recognisingour work on the Asaan Mobile Account campaign. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to producing creative and effective solutions that not only meet our clients’ needs but also create meaningful impact,” said Mr. Kapadia.

“At Synergy, we are committed to making a difference in the world of advertising and marketing, always striving to push boundaries to create work that resonates and delivers. We look forward to continuing this journey, setting new standards, and contributing to positive change in the industry,” added Mr. Kapadia.

Synergy Group’s win at the AFAA further strengthens its position as a leader in advertising and marketing innovation, highlighting its ability to drive growth and transformation for clients across various sectors. This recognition further sheds light on the Group’s commitment to purpose-driven campaigns that align with the evolving needs of Pakistan’s dynamic marketplace.