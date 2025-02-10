KARACHI : Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar meets prominent industrialist and head of Diwan Group of Industries Diwan Muhammad Yusuf Farooqi.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar today in the office of investment department was met by prominent industrialist and head of Dewan Group of Industries Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui.

In the meeting the head of Diwan Group informed about his plans regarding electric vehicle manufacturing in Sindh and

said that Dewan Group is working on a project to introduce 500 electric taxis in Sindh at a cost of 2.5 billion rupees.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, welcomed the investment project in electric vehicles/car, taxi by Dewan Group and said that this project will help in solving the problem of public transport

and it will also strengthen the Sindh government’s plan for environment-friendly transport.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the manufacturing of electric vehicles/cars and taxis in Sindh under Dewan Group of industries will promote technology in the province and create new employment opportunities.