Karachi : Syed Kashif Rafi serves as a judge for the 2025–2026 American Marketing Association, USA Case Competition, an esteemed event co-sponsored by Major League Baseball (MLB) and Deloitte. Known for his deep expertise in business strategy and analytics, Rafi brings a wealth of knowledge and a discerning eye to the competition, ensuring that participants receive insightful feedback and fair evaluation. His involvement underscores his commitment to nurturing emerging talent in the field of marketing and management.

Rafi’s role as a judge also highlights the importance of industry-academic collaboration in driving excellence and practical learning. Through his participation, Syed Kashif Rafi demonstrates his ongoing dedication to mentorship, professional development, and the advancement of knowledge within the marketing and business communities.

The American Marketing Association, USA Case Competition renowned for challenging students with real-world business scenarios, provides an exceptional platform for aspiring professionals to demonstrate innovation, critical thinking, and strategic problem-solving. By participating as a judge, Rafi engages directly with the brightest minds in the academic and professional community, contributing to the cultivation of future leaders in marketing and business management.