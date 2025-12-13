Karachi Pakistan : Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar and Director Sustainability at ILMA University, has been nominated by the American Marketing Association (AMA) as a Judge for the prestigious AMA Level Up Competition. His appointment reflects recognition of his professional experience and contributions within higher education and institutional leadership.

He will serve as a judge for the Website Competition, a category that evaluates the digital platforms of AMA school chapters. The competition focuses on how effectively student chapters present their identity, initiatives, and engagement efforts through their official websites.

In this role, Syed Kashif Rafi will review and assess school chapter websites based on established evaluation criteria, including clarity of communication, user experience, creativity, innovation, and overall digital effectiveness. The judging process aims to recognize strong digital storytelling and strategic online engagement.

The AMA Level Up Competition is a globally recognized initiative designed to encourage creativity, strategic thinking, and practical marketing skills among students. The competition provides a platform for emerging marketers to showcase their work and gain exposure through a structured and competitive evaluation process.