LAHORE: Newly appointed Deputy Head of Mission Laurent Cousinou of the Swiss Embassy in Islamabad visited the Nestlé Pakistan factory in Sheikhupura and acknowledged the company’s commitment to Pakistan’s vision for economic growth, renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Laurent Cousinou said, “Staying true to its Swiss heritage, its commendable that Nestlé Pakistan has led multiple initiatives over the past few years, its USD 50 million export plan by 2030 and investment of PKR 2 billion in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives in the country reflect its commitment to the country’s economic prosperity and growth.”

Advertisements

Welcoming the new envoy, Faisal Nadeem, Head of Technical, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are delighted at Mr. Laurent’s visit and his keen interest in our operations. For over 35 years, Nestlé Pakistan has been committed to be a force for good throughout its value chain for the future of the country by boosting exports and investing in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.”

The company has also further strengthened its localization journey, moving to over 90% of raw and packaging requirements locally, in turn strengthening the domestic industry.

Earlier Nestlé Pakistan initiated an investment of PKR 2 billion in its renewable energy journey, operationalizing two 2.5 and 2.6 MW solar power plants in Sheikhupura and Kabirwala, along with two biomass boilers and numerous other solar power plants in different sites. Nestlé announced its commitment to reduce its emissions and reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN SDGs 13 and 15.

Nestlé Pakistan with its four manufacturing sites across the country and a wide range of foods and beverages, are helping bring tasty and balanced diets for millions of Pakistanis.