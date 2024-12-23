Karachi : Two years ago, little Kawish’s parents were living their worst nightmare. At two months old,their baby boy was diagnosed with holes in his heart—a condition that could cut his life tragically short. The doctors at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) assured them the defect was operable, but for Kawish’s family, the cost of surgery seemed an insurmountable obstacle.

That’s when AKUH’s "Mending Kids’ Hearts" programme stepped in. With generous donor

support, the programme covered the treatment cost enabling Kawish to undergo a successful surgery that healed his heart. Today, Kawish is a vibrant two-year-old, running, laughing, and living the carefree life every child deserves—all thanks to the experts at AKUH and the generous support of donors.

This Sunday, December 22, over 100 corporate players gathered for AKUH’s Annual Golf Tournament, an important fundraising event for the "Mending Kids’ Hearts" programme. This initiative provides life-saving surgical care to children with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), a condition affecting thousands of children in Pakistan. Since its inception in 2015, the programme has saved over 3,000 young lives.

CHD is the most common congenital defect in Pakistan, affecting more than 60,000 newborns annually and contributing to high under-five mortality rates. However, with timely intervention, 90% of these cases are treatable, allowing children to lead healthy, productive lives.

The Aga Khan University Hospital is one of the few institutions in Pakistan offering neonatal cardiac surgeries, performing advanced procedures. From arterial switches to neonatal arch surgeries, the hospital’s expertise ensures even the most complex cases are treated with precision.

“There is no greater joy than witnessing a child take their first steps toward a healthy and happy future—a future that might not have been possible without the generosity of our donors and the unwavering dedication of our team. Each child we help is a story of hope, courage, and resilience. Events like the Annual Golf Tournament remind us of the incredible things we can achieve when we come together for a cause bigger than ourselves, said Dr Farhat Abbas, Chief Executive Officer, AKUH.” AKUH’s Annual Golf Tournament has become a premier event, exemplifying the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors, and the impact it can create. Each swing this Sunday has brought us closer to mending hearts—both literally and figuratively. In this year’s golf tournament, Siddique Sons’ team emerged victorious, lifting the coveted winning trophy. The team showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the event. ARY’s team put up a strong fight, finishing as the runner-up after a series of competitive rounds. Highlighting individual brilliance, Abdul Raffay was awarded the "Longest Drive" honour for a remarkable 322-yard drive. The tournament was a testament to the high level of talent and sportsmanship displayed by all the participants, with memorable moments across the

course. “Thank you to all the wonderful donors and players who came together today. Your participation in this tournament is more than just a round of golf—it's a lifeline for children who need our support in their battle against congenital heart disease,” said Zahra Somani, Aga Khan University’s Chief Advancement Officer.