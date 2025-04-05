The Swedish Migration Agency will resume processing work and residence permits for Pakistani applicants starting April 9, 2025, providing much-needed relief. According to an official statement, applicants who need to submit biometric data, have their passports verified, or attend an interview can now do so at the Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad. This resumption applies to those applying for residence permits for family reunification, work, or study in Sweden, but does not include applicants seeking a Schengen visa for short visits to Sweden.

Previously, applicants had to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for certain procedures, but this requirement has been lifted. Now, Pakistani citizens and residents who need to complete these procedures can do so locally in Islamabad.

For those applying for a Schengen visa for short stays (up to 90 days), they will still need to submit their applications through VFS Global in various cities, such as Bangkok, Hanoi, Manila, and others. Once submitted, the applications will be sent to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok for processing.

The Swedish Migration Agency is currently reviewing the process for handling Schengen visa applications in Pakistan and will release further details soon.