A madrassa in Khwazakhela tehsil of Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been sealed after the tragic death of 14-year-old student Farhan, who was reportedly tortured by his teachers. The heartbreaking incident led authorities to return over 300 enrolled students to their parents on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Muhammad Umar, confirmed that Farhan died as a result of physical abuse at the hands of madrassa staff. Calling the event “deeply distressing,” he said that immediate action was taken once the report was received.

A police-initiated FIR has been registered, naming four suspects. So far, two of the main accused have been arrested, and nine other individuals are also in custody. Authorities revealed that the madrassa was operating without proper authorization and have now shut it down.

DPO Umar assured that the case will be handled transparently, without any external influence, and in full accordance with the law.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the local community. Residents staged protests demanding justice, with many blocking the road linking Kalam and Matta, insisting on the arrest of all those named in the FIR. The Assistant Commissioner of Khwazakhela took the step of officially sealing the institution.

One of Farhan’s classmates, visibly shaken, recounted the final moments. He said that after returning from a short break, Farhan was brutally beaten by the teachers and later taken to a separate room where the torture continued. “They asked me to bring water. He drank a little, rested his head in my lap, and then he went silent,” the student said.

The main suspect, Muhammad Umar, is still on the run, and police efforts to arrest him are ongoing.