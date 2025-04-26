Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a price increase for the Suzuki Swift GL MT variant, raising its cost by Rs. 80,000. The hatchback, previously priced at Rs. 4,336,000, will now be available for Rs. 4,416,000, effective from April 26, 2025.

The Swift GL MT remains a popular choice in Pakistan’s hatchback segment, but this latest price hike could affect its market position, especially as consumers face mounting economic pressures and a slowdown in car sales.

This move follows a similar increase earlier this year when PSMC raised the price of its Suzuki Alto by up to Rs. 120,000 in February 2025, citing the addition of new features aimed at enhancing safety and the overall driving experience.

In line with these updates, Suzuki has now officially launched an upgraded Alto lineup, with enhanced features across all variants, confirming earlier speculations about significant improvements to the model.