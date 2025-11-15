Karachi, Pakistan, 14th November 2025 – Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL) unveiled Suzuki Fronx at PAPS 2025, announcing plans to expand its product portfolio with the official launch in May 2026; Suzuki Pakistan has introduced a new category — XUV and will be the first locally assembled vehicle in this category. Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL) unveiled Suzuki Fronx at PAPS 2025, announcing plans to expand its product portfolio with the official launch in May 2026; Suzuki Pakistan has introduced a new category — XUV and will be the first locally assembled vehicle in this category.

Mr. Masafumi Harano Managing Officer & Executive General Manager, Automobile Marketing – Asia, Latin America and Oceania shared the global direction, creating value for society through mobility.

Today, as the world shifts toward cleaner, more connected, and more efficient transportation and important considerable initiative of Biogas, Suzuki is embracing this transformation with renewed energy and vision.

During the Speech Mr. Hiroshi Kawamura, Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL), emphasized Suzuki’s legacy of over five decades that is built on trust and partnership in Pakistan. He reaffirmed the company’s “Made in Pakistan” philosophy as the driving force behind its expanding product portfolio.

Mr. Aamir Shaffi Executive Officer Marketing and Sales explained how Suzuki Fronx introduces a new segment tailored for customers seeking an upgrade from hatchbacks and sedans. It bridges the gap between hatchback, sedans and SUVs, setting the foundation for a new market direction.

Aligned with Suzuki’s philosophy of growing with the people of Pakistan, Suzuki Fronx embodies practicality, performance, and style. Introducing the new XUV segment, it bridges functionality with sophistication offering comfort, efficiency, and lifestyle appeal. Targeting hatchback and sedan users, who make up over 50% of the market size.

Suzuki Fronx delivers bold design, premium interiors, and advanced features. Suzuki remains committed to provide accessible, sustainable mobility and strengthening Pakistan’s automotive industry through local innovation and manufacturing.

Features of Suzuki Fronx mentioned in the event.

1.5L – K series Engine

Hybrid Technology

6 x air bags

Equipped with ABS and ESP

9-inch infotainment system with android and apple car play

Stylish DRL and head lamps with auto options

These are just the initial features, whereas detailed list of specifications and features will be provided by Suzuki Pakistan at the product launch in May 2026.