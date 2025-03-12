Suzuki has suspended bookings for all variants of its popular WagonR in Pakistan with immediate effect. A March 11 notification directed all authorized dealerships nationwide to stop taking new orders.

The decision has sparked speculation about the possible reasons, with industry experts suggesting that it could be due to declining demand, economic challenges in the auto sector, or a potential new model launch. However, Suzuki has yet to officially confirm whether this move signals the end of WagonR in Pakistan or a strategic shift in its vehicle lineup.