In partnership with Meezan Bank, Suzuki has introduced a 5-year installment payment option for its popular vehicle, the Cultus, in Pakistan.

The Suzuki Cultus has long been a favorite among Pakistani car buyers due to its affordability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. It’s an ideal choice for daily commuting and family use, especially in urban areas where fuel costs are high. The compact design of the Cultus makes it well-suited for narrow streets and congested traffic.

The car also comes with modern features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioning, and advanced safety systems, ensuring its continued appeal in Pakistan’s competitive car market. Additionally, Suzuki’s extensive after-sales service network strengthens the Cultus’ position as a preferred option among buyers.

Suzuki Cultus VXR Price: As of April 2025, the ex-factory price of the Suzuki Cultus VXR is Rs. 28,58,000.

Suzuki Cultus VXL Installment Plan: The new 5-year installment plan offered by Meezan Bank requires a 30% down payment and a 15% residual value. For the Suzuki Cultus VXL, buyers will need to pay Rs. 1,160,500 as an advance, with monthly installments of Rs. 69,537 over five years.