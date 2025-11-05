Karachi: Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) and strategic partner Al Baraka Bank Pakistan have successfully hosted the high-profile Dialogue with Diplomats Dialogue with Diplomats under the landmark initiative of Sustainable Tourism Promoting (STF): Sustainable Tourism through Bilateral and Multilateral Partnership – which was graced by ambassador, consul generals, high commissioner and other top diplomats of various countries.

The event held at the FPCCI Head Office in Federation House, Karachi and focused on the theme “Transforming Tourism for Community Development.” The forum brought together diplomats, industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from across Pakistan and international partners to discuss innovative strategies for sustainable tourism.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh informed that the speakers explored how bilateral and multilateral partnerships can drive community empowerment, environmental conservation, and economic growth through responsible tourism practices. Attendees engaged in insightful dialogues on leveraging Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and emerging eco-tourism opportunities to foster inclusive development.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, is chairing the Dialogue with Diplomats at Federation House, Karachi; organized collectively in collaboration with ICCD. Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI; Mr. Atif Hanif, President Al Baraka Bank Pakistan; Khawaja Ashraf Hussain, Director Events ICCD Pakistan; Mr. Zubair Tufail, Mr. Khalid Tawab, Mr. Bashir Janmohammed, senior diplomats of a number of countries and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

As highlight of the session, Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh stated that the resolution was adopted for the initiation of a Tourism Exchange Program among all the Islamic Countries aimed at promoting business-to-business and people-to-people linkages for the promotion of business, trade, investment, economic and cultural ties.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, emphasized the forum’s role in advancing Pakistan’s tourism sector: “This dialogue marks a pivotal step in transforming tourism into a catalyst for community development. By fostering international partnerships, we can unlock sustainable opportunities that benefit local economies while preserving our natural and cultural assets for future generations.

Mr. Atif Hanif, President & CEO of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts: “Sustainable tourism is not just about attractions; it’s about building resilient communities. Through events like this, we’re bridging gaps between diplomats and businesses to create actionable strategies that promote ethical and inclusive growth in Pakistan’s tourism industry.

Khawaja Ashraf Hussain, Director of Events at ICCD Pakistan, gave a detailed presentation on the objectives, scope, and high-profile activities of the upcoming 2nd Edition of the Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF): Transforming Tourism for Community Development to be held in Karachi on January 21 – 22, 2026.

The ambassador, consul generals, high commissioner and diplomats from Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Algeria, Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and various other important countries underscored how multilateral partnerships can drive sustainable tourism, creating long-term value for communities and contributing to Pakistan’s economic vision. The event featured discussions, networking and presentations on best practices from global tourism models adapted to Pakistan’s context. Participants expressed optimism about future collaborations, with calls for policy reforms to enhance sustainable tourism infrastructure.