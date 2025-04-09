Meet Tabish — a man, a silent warrior who gave everything for his family: his childhood, education, and dreams. He stood by them through every storm, only to be met with betrayal when he needed love and support the most. Once a devoted son, is now trapped in the web of accusations and emotional turmoil.

On the other side, Affi, his wife, walks into her susraal with dreams of love and acceptance—only to face the harsh reality of toxic traditions. From her wedding night, she’s expected to serve like a maid, facing cold stares and constant criticism from her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

But not everyone turns a blind eye. Zareef, Tabish’s father, sees Affi’s silent suffering and treats her like his own daughter. In a house ruled by outdated customs and double standards, will Zareef’s support be enough? Will Tabish ever rise to defend his wife and challenge the the same family he once sacrificed everything for?

SUSRAAL is a gripping family drama on Mun Tv that exposes the emotional and societal pressures placed on both men and women in the name of tradition. It’s a heartfelt exploration of family politics, gender roles, and the quiet strength of those who endure.

The drama which premiered on April 8 at 7pm on Mun Tv is written by: Asma Nosheen, directed by: Saif Ali and produced by: Komal Entertainment

The cast of Susraal includes: Talia Jaan, Hamza Shykh, Alina Rizvi, Azmat Ali, Amna Malik, Sapna Qureshi, Zainab Fatima, Nida Shaikh, Kiran Khan