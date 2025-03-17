The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday apprehended a suspect in Banigala, Islamabad, for allegedly running an “anti-state campaign” on social media following the Jaffar Express train attack.

The attack, which took place in Balochistan on Tuesday, targeted a train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar with 440 passengers on board. Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists ambushed the train, opening fire and taking hostages. Security forces launched an operation that lasted two days, ultimately eliminating 33 terrorists. However, 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel, lost their lives. Five additional security personnel were martyred during the operation.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspect, identified as Haider Saeed, was detained for “spreading a hate campaign against state institutions” on social media. The statement added that he had shared negative propaganda and derogatory content related to the Jaffar Express incident.