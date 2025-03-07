KARACHI: The excessive consumption of fried and sugary foods during Ramadan has triggered a notable increase in stomach-related ailments across Karachi, health officials told Geo News on Friday.

According to Dr. Irfan, who heads the emergency department at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the hospital is witnessing over 70 cases of cholera and acidity daily — more than double the usual count of 30 cases per day recorded under normal circumstances.

A similar situation has been observed at Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, where Dr. Imran, the hospital’s emergency in-charge, reported receiving 60 to 70 cases daily related to cholera and other stomach problems. Many of these patients are also battling high blood pressure, he noted.

Medical experts are urging the public to adopt healthier eating habits during Suhoor and Iftar, advising people to incorporate yogurt, reduce tea consumption, take walks after meals, and avoid sleeping immediately after eating. They further recommend replacing spicy and fried foods with fruits, salads, and porridge, while ensuring adequate water and fresh juice intake to maintain good health.

Blood Donation Crisis in Karachi

Alongside rising health issues, Karachi is also facing a critical shortage of blood donations during Ramadan, warned haematologist Dr. Saqib Ansari.

Dr. Saqib highlighted that patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia, anaemia, blood cancer, and other conditions are struggling to receive life-saving transfusions due to the shortfall in blood donations.

He explained that Karachi requires more than 150,000 blood bags per month, with an annual demand exceeding 1.8 million blood bags. Many patients, including children, need blood transfusions every 15 days, but during Ramadan, both students and the general public avoid donating blood.

Dr. Saqib urged citizens to donate blood at thalassemia centres, emphasizing that blood can safely be donated after Iftar.