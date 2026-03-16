ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has declared that employees of Rescue 1122 do not fall under the category of civil servants.

The ruling was issued by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The court clarified that Rescue 1122 staff are not entitled to the rights and privileges that are granted to civil servants under the Civil Servants Act.

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During the hearing, the Supreme Court reviewed the legal status of Rescue 1122 employees and examined relevant laws. The bench concluded that the terms of employment for Rescue 1122 staff are governed by the Punjab Emergency Service Act, not the Civil Servants Act. As a result, the court determined that Rescue 1122 employees cannot claim the same benefits, protections, or status as civil servants.

The decision was made in response to petitions filed by Rescue 1122 employees seeking recognition as civil servants. The court’s verdict emphasized that the legislative framework for Rescue 1122 is distinct from that of civil service, and therefore, the employees are not eligible for civil servant status.

The Supreme Court’s decision provides clarity on the employment status of Rescue 1122 staff and sets a legal precedent for similar cases in the future.