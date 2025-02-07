The Supreme Court (SC) has agreed to hear Jamaat-e-Islami’s petition challenging the fuel price adjustment (FPA) surcharges in electricity bills, after addressing objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail noted that taxes collected through electricity bills are directed into the national treasury. Meanwhile, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi emphasized that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) oversees electricity tariffs and questioned whether Jamaat-e-Islami had raised concerns during NEPRA’s hearings.

Justice Rizvi also pointed out that electricity theft contributes significantly to line losses but acknowledged Jamaat-e-Islami’s efforts to campaign against it. The petitioner’s counsel argued that various surcharges, including the FPA, are being imposed through electricity bills, which places an additional financial burden on consumers.

The court has decided to hear the petition against FPA surcharges alongside the ongoing case regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for a more comprehensive review.