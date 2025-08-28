MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has announced an extension of summer vacations until September 7, 2025, according to an official notification.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Deans Committee on August 18. The notification further stated that all hostels for male and female students will also reopen on the same date.

Earlier, the Punjab government had issued revised school timings for all public educational institutions across the province. Schools are scheduled to reopen on August 15, 2025, following the summer break.

As per the School Education Department:

Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM (Mon–Thu), while on Fridays they will close at 11:30 AM.

Double-shift schools: Morning shift 7:30 AM–1:00 PM (Mon–Thu), Friday 7:30 AM–11:30 AM.

Evening shift 2:00 PM–6:00 PM (Mon–Thu), Friday 2:30 PM–5:30 PM.

The revised schedule has been designed to ensure a smooth transition after vacations while considering weather conditions and logistical needs across the province.