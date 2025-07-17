Advertisements

Karachi, Pakistan, 17 July 2025 – As summer temperatures rise, Emirates invites travellers to reimagine their plans with Dubai – a city purpose-built for comfort, discovery, and world-class experiences all year round.

With exclusive benefits for Emirates passengers and seamless connections through the airline’s extensive global network, Dubai is not only a rewarding summer destination, but also an ideal stopover for travellers.

A City Designed for All Seasons Dubai is one of the few global cities engineered for year-round travel. With wide-scale air- conditioning, temperature-controlled pools, and an abundance of indoor entertainment, visitors can explore, unwind, and spend time comfortably – even during peak summer. From indoor theme parks and immersive museums to shopping festivals, live events, and family- friendly experiences, Dubai offers more than just a place to stay – it’s a city that thrives in every season.

Added Value for Emirates Passengers To make the most of their trip, Emirates customers can take advantage of My Emirates Pass, which turns a boarding pass into an access card for exclusive offers at hundreds of retail,

leisure, and dining outlets across the UAE. It’s a simple way to get more from every day in Dubai – and it’s available for all Emirates passengers travelling to or through the city this season.

Emirates customers can also take their planning to the next level with Dubai Experience, Emirates’ intuitive booking platform that lets them create customised itineraries including flights, hotels, attractions, and transport, all in one place.

A Seamless Journey with Emirates Onboard, Emirates offers a travel experience designed for comfort and enjoyment at every stage of the journey. Customers across all cabins can enjoy regionally inspired meals,

complimentary beverages, and ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, offering more than 6,500 channels of movies, music, TV, and more.

Families benefit from kid-friendly meals, entertainment, and toys, with priority boarding and additional support at the airport for smoother journeys.

Arriving into Dubai International (DXB), Emirates customers enjoy fast-track connections and direct access to the city’s modern, climate-controlled transport network, ensuring the journey continues with ease on the ground.

Dubai as a Destination – and a Value-packed Stopover For travellers planning a longer holiday, Dubai offers a full spectrum of indoor leisure, shopping, culture, and dining. For those breaking up long-haul journeys, it provides a smooth, value- packed stopover that combines rest with discovery.

With flexible fare options and integrated services via Dubai Experience, Emirates turns stopovers into curated, effortless extensions of the journey.

Connected to the World Emirates connects Dubai to over 140 destinations across six continents, offering global

travellers flexible options throughout the summer. With multiple daily flights from key cities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa, passengers can choose schedules and cabin products that match their travel plans – whether flying for leisure, business, or connecting through Dubai en route to other global hubs.

Emirates and Pakistan share a special relationship, which goes back 33 years when its first ever flight from Dubai landed in Karachi on 25th October 1985. Emirates remains fully committed to all five markets in Pakistan including Karachi, Sialkot and Peshawar as they’re all a core and an integral part of the airline’s network.

