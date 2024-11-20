SUKKUR: Pakistani weightlifter Yusuf Awan has brought pride to the nation by winning two gold medals and one silver at the World Bodybuilding Championship 2024, organized by the United World Sports and Fitness Federation in Thailand.

Yusuf, a talented athlete from Sukkur, previously earned the title of Mr. Sindh in 2021 and secured third place in the South Asia Championship. His recent victory marks a significant achievement as he represented Pakistan on the global stage despite financial constraints.

Acknowledging the support he received, Yusuf thanked Sindh government spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Shaikh for providing assistance during his preparation for the championship.

The young athlete appealed to the government for further support, emphasizing that with adequate resources, he could achieve even greater milestones for Pakistan.