QUETTA – Security forces thwarted a major suicide attack in Quetta on Tuesday, killing at least five militants, including a suicide bomber, linked to the Indian proxy network “Fitna al-Hindustan,” according to security sources cited by ARY News.

The incident occurred near Jinnah Road, where a powerful explosion was reported. Rescue teams quickly reached the site, cordoned off the area, and shifted the injured to medical facilities. Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel sustained injuries in the assault.

Authorities confirmed that the attackers, disguised in FC uniforms, were neutralized during the operation. CCTV footage showed the intensity of the blast, with several vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws damaged as thick plumes of smoke rose from the site.

An emergency has been declared in Quetta’s hospitals to deal with casualties.

Earlier this month, on September 2, a separate blast targeted a vehicle of former Balochistan Chief Minister and BNP leader Akhtar Mengal in Sariab area. While Mengal remained unhurt, several BNP activists were injured in the attack that took place in a stadium parking area after a political gathering.

Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to preventing further attempts of sabotage by militant groups in Balochistan.