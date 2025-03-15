ISLAMABAD: Sugar prices in Pakistan have hit a record high, reaching Rs. 180 per kilogram in several cities, adding to consumers’ financial burden during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

Price Hike and Affected Cities

Price Increase: Rs. 14.22 per kg rise recorded.

Most Affected Cities: Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Karachi – Rs. 180 per kg Quetta, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, and Peshawar – Rs. 175-176 per kg



Sugar Production & Reserves

Sugarcane crushed: 56 million tons

Total sugar produced by February: 53 lakh tons

Exported sugar: 741,000 metric tons

Sugar reserves with mills: 4-5 lakh tons

Reserves expected to last until: October 2025

Inflation and Economic Impact

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported a 0.22% increase in weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI).

The SPI was recorded at 320.75 points for the week ending March 13, compared to 320.04 points the previous week.

With rising sugar prices and overall inflation, consumers continue to face economic challenges during Ramadan.