Sugar prices have risen by Rs20-25 per kg across Pakistan during Ramadan, with rates reaching Rs170 per kg in Karachi and Lahore and Rs176 per kg in Peshawar.

According to a PBS report, sugar prices have increased by Rs15-20 per kg in the first six days of Ramadan, bringing the retail rate to Rs170 per kg.

In the wholesale market, sugar is now priced at Rs160 per kg after a Rs6 hike, while in Peshawar, wholesale rates have reached Rs164 per kg, with retail prices hitting Rs175 per kg.

Lahore has also experienced a price surge, with sugar selling for Rs170 per kg, and the cost of a 50kg sack rising by Rs250 to Rs8,250.