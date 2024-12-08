Karachi: Renowned and successful Pakistani -American Doctor Anosh Ahmed’s recent book titled ‘Leadership 101’ has gained global recognition and popularity, which delves into effective leadership strategies for modern organizations.

The book presents leadership principles in a simplified, innovative and practical manner, emphasizing the need to reconsider traditional practices for organizational growth and employee well-being in today’s rapidly changing world. The book emphasizes that today’s leaders need to rethink their move toward if they want to succeed in a world that’s no longer predictable or stable. Instead of enforcing rigid work hours and micromanagement, leaders should be considering the specific needs of their team members, showing empathy, and fostering an environment where employees feel they’re trusted and valued. This isn’t just about making people happy. It’s about building a workforce that is resilient and committed.

The book stresses on leaders to foster a culture of learning from experience, which includes both successes and mistakes. By creating a space where employees feel comfortable taking calculated risks and learning from them, managers can encourage innovation and creativity within the team. Leaders should aim to be mentors who guide their teams through challenges rather than supervisors who punish mistakes.

Several business leaders have lauded Dr. Anosh Ahmed’s book, calling it a valuable resource, particularly for young leaders and professionals. They are of the opinion that the book provides guidance for business leaders on how to design strategies that promote organizational growth, offer equal opportunities for employee advancement and transform staff into valuable assets for their companies.

Expressing his feelings on the book’s success, Dr. Anosh Ahmed stated, “It is an admiration and a privilege for me to see people prioritizing learning new things in today’s vibrant world. My book teaches individuals to move beyond outdated mindsets and embrace modern approaches. I aimed to simplify the complex subject of leadership so that it could benefit everyone. The book’s success is a testament to how critical it is to understand and implement effective leadership in today’s world.”

Dr. Ahmed encourages leaders to support their employees’ professional development by offering training programs, mentorship opportunities and a path for advancement within the organization. He argues that when employees see that their company is investing in their future, they’re more likely to remain loyal, motivated and engaged.