JAMSHORO: A one-day Digital Literacy Camp was organized at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the Women Media Center and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, the other day.

The camp aimed to equip students of Media and Media & Communication Studies with cutting-edge journalistic skills, digital tools, and freelancing opportunities.

The event, held at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre was attended by more than 25 students who received hands-on training from seasoned media professionals.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Koumbati emphasized the importance of such initiatives in the digital age and he highlighted the need for journalism students to master smart technologies and modern media tools.

“Data is very important; therefore, the young journalists must pay attention to data collection and store it at the safe place”, he said.

He also shed light on the challenges faced by young journalists, particularly women and stressed the role of digital literacy in empowering youth with autonomy, access to information and freedom of expression.

Founder and CEO of Women Media Center Fauzia Shaheen and senior journalist Qazi Asif also spoke on the occasion.

The camp featured interactive sessions led by renowned professionals including multimedia journalist Noreen Shams, digital marketer Pashmina Raheem, full-stack developer and freelancing mentor Naeem Junejo, Chief Reporter of News One Karachi Qazi Asif and Dr Muhammad Qasim Nizamani also spoke.

Topics covered included smartphone journalism, freelancing avenues, digital marketing strategies, the use of AI tools like ChatGPT, and media ethics.

Certificates were awarded to all participants at the closing ceremony.

Organizers pledged to continue hosting such training programs to produce well-informed, technologically proficient, and ethically responsible media professionals.