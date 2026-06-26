Stylish Valley: M.Y. Group Aims to Expand Affordable Housing in Karachi

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In an exclusive interview, Farhan ur Rehman, Chairman of M.Y. Group of Companies and Stylish Valley, shared his vision for affordable housing, community development and the legacy of one of Pakistan’s longstanding industrial and construction families.

Speaking about his background, Farhan ur Rehman said he feels privileged to lead M.Y. Group of Companies, an organisation focused on developing quality and affordable housing for low- and middle-income families.

“Our mission is not simply to construct houses but to make home ownership possible for thousands of deserving families,” he said.

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Discussing the company’s history, he explained that M.Y. Group was founded by the late Haji Fazal ur Rehman in 1960. In 1964, the group established M.Y. Silk Mills, recognised as the first textile manufacturing unit in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area.

He added that in 1970, the founder entered the construction sector through M.Y. Corporation (Private) Limited and became one of the early contributors to Pakistan’s construction industry. Haji Fazal ur Rehman also served among the founding members of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Farhan ur Rehman said the values and vision of the founder continue to guide the company’s work.

Reflecting on his family’s industrial background, he said construction goes beyond building structures and contributes directly to employment, economic activity and long-term community development.

“Our father always believed that constructing buildings is not the real achievement — creating thriving communities is,” he said.

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Highlighting previous milestones, Farhan ur Rehman said M.Y. Group has delivered 18 residential and commercial projects across Karachi. According to him, these developments include thousands of residential units, apartments, bungalows and commercial shops that are now fully developed and occupied.

Speaking about Stylish Valley Block B, he said the project aims to provide modern, secure and affordable housing through flexible payment plans and quality infrastructure.

He explained that Stylish Valley offers 120-square-yard and 200-square-yard plots designed especially for middle-income families.

The project includes essential facilities such as a mosque, hospital, parks and community amenities. According to Farhan ur Rehman, the development carries legal approvals from MDA and SBCA and offers strong investment potential due to its location.

Concluding the interview, Farhan ur Rehman said Karachi’s residents deserve quality housing and improved living standards.

“Our goal is not only to build housing projects but also to support the development of a prosperous and stronger Pakistan by creating sustainable communities,” he said.