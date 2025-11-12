Congratulations to Zain-ul-Abidin and Amna Zahid on Their Selection in Lahore Qalandars Prime Minister’s Youth Program.

Karachi (Staff Reporter): Newports Institute of Communication and Economics has announced a 100% scholarship for Syed Zain-ul-Abidin and Amna Zahid in recognition of their selection in the Lahore Qalandars Prime Minister’s Youth Program. Rector Madam Huma Bukhari presented the full scholarships to the students.

Rector Madam Huma Bukhari of Newports Institute of Communication and Economics presents scholarships to Syed Zain-ul-Abidin and Amna Zahid.

On the occasion, Madam Huma Bukhari said that the youth can put the country on the path of progress and that Pakistan’s future is in safe hands. She congratulated Zain-ul-Abidin and Amna Zahid and appreciated the efforts of Sports Manager Arsalan Farzand, adding that students of Newports Institute are proving their mettle in every field. She further stated that there is no shortage of talent among the youth.